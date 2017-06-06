Residents of Plainville will vote Tuesday on a multi-million dollar proposal for school renovations.

The plan is going to a town-wide referendum today.

The proposal mostly concerns improvements to Wheeler Elementary School on Cleveland Drive.

The Hartford Courant reports that the plans include a new front entrance, adding air conditioning to the entire building, and replacing the mechanical system.

The referendum would also be approving renovations to the parking lot at Plainville High School.

Construction is estimated to cost $25 million, but almost half - $12 million – would be reimbursed by the state, leaving residents responsible for the remaining $13 million.

Voting is at the Plainville Fire House from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.