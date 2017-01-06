Planned Parenthood Cut Would Hit Connecticut

As Republicans start to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, they also have Planned Parenthood in their sights.

The women's healthcare provider is the main source of healthcare for millions of low-income women, but Republicans have targeted it because it also provides abortions.

Even though those abortions make up a small fraction of their overall service portfolio, it still could become a political casualty.

"We're focused on prevention," said Judy Tabar, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, which covers all of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The group in that region depends on about $5 million annually from the federal government in the form of federal reimbursements for Medicaid services.

Of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England's 70,000 annual customers, about half of them pay for services with Medicaid.

Tabar warned, “If close to 30,000 patients could no longer come here overnight, where else would they go? We’re in rural communities. 75% of our health centers are medically underserved areas or are health profession shortage areas and rural communities where there’s no one else who can care for them.”

Tabar said the same services would be available to those low income patients, but they would be for fees which are on a sliding scale.

The group's New England locations performed about 10,000 abortions in 2015, out of more than 165,000 total medical procedures across all patients.

“So much of the focus is on abortion when really the focus at Planned Parenthood is on making sure that women stay healthy, strong, and have access to the reproductive healthcare that allows them to plan their families,” Tabar said.

Governor Dannel Malloy also criticized Congressional Republicans Friday, saying “I don’t get it and anybody who wants to defund an agency that helps families and women in particular should be ashamed of themselves.”