The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has a concept for a $600 million development project at the former Norwich Hospital site in Preston and it includes everything from an indoor water park to a senior living center.

The concept is a step in finalizing the Property and Disposition and Development Agreement between the MTGA, the Town of Preson, and the Preston Redevelopment Authority.

MTGA announced the plans will include both indoor and outdoor entertainment theaters, an indoor water park with outdoor attractions and a hotel, a senior living center, a sports complex with a hotel, time share units, a marina, an RV park and additional retain, restaurant, convenience and fuel service options.

The project would create an estimated 750 construction jobs and hundreds of permanent full-time jobs. The properties will be taxable.

“With up to $600 million in possible development, we will stimulate growth, drive new business and help strengthen the local economy, solidifying Mystic Country in southeastern Connecticut as a top tourism destination,” said Kevin Brown “Red Eagle,” Chairman of the MTGA Management Board, in a release.

Last May the town agreed to a proposal from MTGA to develop the 393-acre property, referred to as the Preston Riverwalk, that sits along the Thames River across from Mohegan Sun.

Town and state officials expressed their support of the latest plans. Gov. Dannel Malloy said the redevelopment of the site has been a priority of his because of the economic potential of it.

“The redevelopment of this site also means jobs – hundreds of jobs, if not more. And the state remains a committed partner to seeing this project through,” he said in a release.

A news conference with Preston First Selectman Robert Congdon and Malloy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and details of the plan are expected to be presented at a Preston Planning & Zoning special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.