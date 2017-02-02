Platt Students Work on Project for International Space Station

A project students at a Milford technical school have been working on will be going to space. Their project is for NASA and will be used at the International Space Station.

"It's a once in a lifetime chance," Loriea Crudup, a senior at Platt Tech, said.

The school this year joined NASA's High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware project, or "HUNCH," for short and Crudup is one of 92 students in Platt Technical High’s precision machining manufacturing program.

"We give school drawings and materials and they fabricate parts, and family and consumer science," HUNCH Founder Stacey Hale said.

The mission for the Platt team was to manufacture front panels for an aluminum locker that will soon be used at the International Space Station for storage.

Crudup and her classmates worked for months on the project, which had no space for errors.

"The drawings require that these be within five-thousandths of an inch which is,” Hale said. “A hair is three-thousandth of an inch, so you don't get to be off more than a hair."

When finished, team members found just enough room to sign their names.

"What we’ve seen in these students is a growth in confidence," Hale said.

But, as NASA knows, some of the biggest accomplishments start with one small step.

"I guess in the future when I have kids, I can tell them my signature is up in space," Crudup said.

Hale said the locker will need to be tested before heading to space. If it clears, it will join the ISS by the end of the year.