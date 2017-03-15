Plow Drivers Power Through Blizzard Cleanup

The plight of the plow driver is no doubt a heavy lift! They're responsible for clearing parking lots, commercial properties and residential driveways, and Tuesday’s heavy wet snow certainly didn’t make the job easy.

Nino DiBiase owns Custom Exterior Landscape in Newington. "This is the heaviest this season, definitely the heaviest this season," DiBiase told NBC Connecticut.

More than 24 hours after Mother Nature packed a powerful punch Mid-March, Nino DiBiase and his crews are still clearing, carving through the deep, thick snow.

DiBiase told NBC Connecticut, "It just got very, very heavy for all of us to start pushing and you just had to stay on top of it and keep your guys out and buy me plenty of hot chocolate or whatever you gotta do to keep them in the truck."

The goal is to stay alert and awake to get the jobs done.

DiBiase said crews stay fueled up a lot of water and meat – but no caffeine on their long days because they can’t afford the crash.

“No, no, no it spikes you up and down," stated DiBiase.

DiBiase said the company spends months prepping the metals on the truck, to prevent rust during all the snow removal.

DiBiase stated, "it destroys the equipment, absolutely destroys the equipment, and that's a two month process to spray all the trucks and equipment so it definitely beats the daylights out of the vehicle and the equipment."

Vin Fandetti with Keeney Manufacturing in the center of town gets it, going on 12 hours

"Sleep long before you come into work," he joked. "No, it's hard work. The machine's doing the work but you don't want it to get stuck or you'll be digging it out with a shovel."