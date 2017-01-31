Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery in North Haven

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a North Haven gas station on Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. at the Shell gas station on State Street.

The robber had a gun, pointed it at the gas station employee, demanded money and fled in a stolen Subaru SUV, police said.

The person police identified as the suspect is also wanted for similar incidents, according to police.

With help from New Haven Police Department, investigators found the stolen Subaru in a driveway in New Haven and the suspect tried to flee just before 11:30 a.m.

He was taken into custody, but police have not identified the suspect.

Police continue to investigate and said he will be charged with first-degree robbery and larceny as well as for crimes in other towns.