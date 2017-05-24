Police Arrest Suspect in Donation Jar Theft from Waterford Gas Station | NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Donation Jar Theft from Waterford Gas Station

    Waterford Police

    Waterford police have arrested a man accused of stealing a donation jar for a dog rescue.

    Police said 34-year-old Joseph Tonelli is suspected of stealing a jar filled with donations meant for Friday’s Rescue Foundation, a non-profit dog adoption organization in Southeastern Connecticut, from the counter of the Hess gas station at 124 Boston Post Road around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

    After releasing surveillance photos, police received several calls and direct messages identifying a suspect.  

    Police said Tonelli is being charged with sixth-degree larceny. 

    Several addresses are listed for Tonelli and he was previously arrested on failure to appear warrants, according to police. 

