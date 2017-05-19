Police Arrest Suspect in Milford Hit-and-Run Nearly a Year Later

Milford police said they have made an arrest in the hit-an-run that badly injured a pedestrian as she was leaving work in Milford in August 2016.

Antonia Monique Pierce, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday after police said they found evidence on her car.



Milford Pedestrian Struck

(Published Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016)

The incident happened on Aug. 28 when Amanda Keane had just left her job at the Milford Bridge House Restaurant and walked to her car, which was parked down the street, when a dark colored sedan hit her at Bridgeport Avenue and Woodland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. that night, according to police.

Keane was transported to a local hospital with serious head and neck injuries.

When they started investigating, police released surveillance video showing the dark colored sedan on Bridgeport Avenue and made a plea for the driver to come forward.

"It’s very emotional because, you know, we’ve been praying, myself and my loved ones, that this day would come. Now it’s here and I'm not sure how to process it yet, you know, I'm not sure where I go from here and what my next step is," Keane said on Friday.



Thirty-year-old Pierce is charged with assault in the second degree, reckless driving and evading responsibility. She could face a maximum of 10 years in jail.

Pierce was released on a $100,000 bond.