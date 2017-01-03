Police Arrest Suspect in Waterbury Factory Fire

Waterbury police have arrested a suspect in a massive fire on New Year's Eve in an abandoned factory building at the intersection of South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road and charged him with arson.

The fire broke out around 8:50 p.m. Saturday inside the old factory building that authorities said was a manufacturing mill that has been abandoned for 10 to 15 years. The fire continued smoldering until Monday morning.

The fire marshal deternined the fire was set and investigators identified Timothy Carlson as a person of interest from surveillance video.

Police spoke with him on Monday and obtained a warrant charging Carlson withsecond-degree criminal trespass, third-degree arson and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Waterbury Factory Fire May Have Been Intentionally Set

(Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017)

He was held on a 250,000 bond and was transported to Waterbury Superior Court this morning for arraignment.

Poice said the investigation is still active and ongoing.



