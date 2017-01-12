Police Find Fake Check-Making Operation in West Haven Home

Police searched a West Haven home on Wednesday and said they found drivers licenses, social security cards, passports, bank documents, and personal paper work belonging to several identity theft victims.

Police arrested 35-year-old Leshanda Long, of Marshall Street in West Haven, on a warrant charging her with second-degree forgery.

Police said the raid was at her home and they also found computer-related items used to produce checks, as well as checks were that were half printed or with printed information on the check was not centered.

Long was held on bond.