Police Find Fake Check-Making Operation in West Haven Home

Police searched a West Haven home on Wednesday and said they found drivers licenses, social security cards, passports, bank documents, and personal paper work belonging to several identity theft victims.
Police arrested 35-year-old Leshanda Long, of Marshall Street in West Haven, on a warrant charging her with second-degree forgery.
Police said the raid was at her home and they also found computer-related items used to produce checks, as well as checks were that were half printed or with printed information on the check was not centered.
Long was held on bond.
Published 55 minutes ago