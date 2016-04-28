Police responded to a home in Fairfield, Connecticut, after a young girl called 911 because she was concerned about her mother, and officers found the woman drunk and unable to care for her children, police said.

When the woman’s 9-year-old daughter called 911, officers went to the home on Garden Drive Sunday night and said her mother was upstairs and had fallen and hit her head, the Fairfield Citizen first reported.

Victoria E. Leonard, 37, has been charged with breach of peace and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to online court records.

The Citizen reports that police responded to the 911 call at 6:40 p.m. and found Leonard drunk and unable to care for her children, 4 and 9 years old.

The girl also told authorities that her mother was shouting their father’s name, but he had not been home since Friday, Fairfield police confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

Leonard allegedly fell on the stairs when she was leaving the house after officers arrived, but went back inside, according to the Citizen's report. She was found face-down on her daughter's bed with a cigarette in her hand.

Police also said the house was littered with clothes and food, which prompted authorities to notify the state Department of Families and Children.

Leonard was released on a promise to appear; she is being represented by a public defender and is due in court on May 20, according to online court records.

NBC Connecticut called the phone number listed for a Victoria E. Leonard in Fairfield, but there was no answer. NBC Connecticut also left a message with the attorney.