Police Identify Owner of Dead Puppy Left at Wolcott Reservoir
Police Identify Owner of Dead Puppy Left at Wolcott Reservoir

    Wolcott police said they’ve identified the individual who left a dead puppy at the Scoville Reservoir in December.

    A box containing a dead 4-month-old puppy was found on Dec. 30 and police began an investigation. On Wednesday, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said his department identified the owner of the dog. That person told police the dog was sickly and the owner couldn’t afford to take care of the animal.

    Stephens said the puppy died in Waterbury so the case has been turned over to Waterbury police. He did not release the owner's name and any charges will come out of Waterbury.

