Police ID Three People Killed in Manchester Crash

Friends gather at a memorial in Manchester to remember three people who died in a car accident early this morning.

Police have identified the three people who were killed in a fiery crash on Center Street in Manchester early Saturday morning, but have not released the name of the driver or front seat passenger.

Seventeen-year-old Devon Smith, 18-year-old William King, and 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens, all of Manchester, were killed in the crash.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the driver or front-seat passenger because they are under 18 and the investigation is pending. Both are expected to survive.

3 Teens Killed in Manchester Crash

(Published Saturday, May 20, 2017)

Police said they are not releasing the names of the driver or front-seat passenger because they are under 18 and the investigation is pending. Both were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The car they were in hit a utility pole in front of R&R Plumbing at 600 Center St. and burst into flames around 1:20 a.m., according to Manchester police.

Smith, King and Mickens were in the back seat.

Manchester Public School Superintendent Matthew Geary sent a letter to families identifying one of the deceased victims as a current student, and the other two as former students of the district.

Evan Blaschik, a Manchester High School senior who knew one of the victims, said he expected a lot of people to be affected by the news.

“It’s just crazy that one day you like see them walking through the hallways and then you hear about this the next day,” he said.

“A senior feels like they’re invincible but we’re not.”

Justin Miller, also a senior, said that those involved were well-liked by classmates.

“Make sure you say I love you to all the people you love and all that because you never know the last time you’re going to see them,” he said.



Police said they are looking at speed as a possible factor in the crash.