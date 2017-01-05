Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Bridgeport Shooting

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect in a fatal Bridgeport shooting in Decemberr, police said.

Police responded to 360 Palisade Ave. and found 32-year-old Noel Esbri with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body on Dec. 15, 2016.

On Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Lopez, 25, charging him with murder.

Lopez's bond has been set at $750,000.

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-8477.