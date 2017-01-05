Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Bridgeport Shooting | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Bridgeport Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bridgeport Police

    An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect in a fatal Bridgeport shooting in Decemberr, police said. 

    Police responded to 360 Palisade Ave. and found 32-year-old Noel Esbri with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper body on Dec. 15, 2016. 

    On Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Lopez, 25, charging him with murder.

    Lopez's bond has been set at $750,000. 

    Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-8477. 

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices