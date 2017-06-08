Police Investigate 30 Overnight Burglaries in West Hartford

Police are investigating around 30 burglaries in West Hartford overnight, including a home break-in as the residents were sleeping.

Police said burglars entered vehicles and garages in the Farmington Avenue, Garfield Road, Sunset Terrace, Tunxis Road, Mountain Road, Ridgewood Road, Sedgwick Road, Lemay Street and Rosedale Road areas and took loose change, bikes and electronics.

Burglars also went into an unlocked back door of a house on Long Lane Road as the residents were sleeping and stole a 55-inch TV and other electronics, police said.

Police urge residents to lock their homes and vehicles. They said it seems unlikely that the car burglaries and home burglary are connected, but detectives will be following up.

Anyone with information or home security video should call the detective division at (860) 570-8870.