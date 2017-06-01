Motorcyclist Dies After Accident on Route 32 in Willimantic

A motorcyclist died after an accident on Route 32 in Willimantic on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene on Windham Road (Route 32) near Quercus Avenue at 8:10 p.m.

A motor vehicle collided with a motorcycle and caused serious injury to the motorcycle operator, police said.

Medical care was provided to the victim at the scene, but officials said the motorcycle operator was deceased.

The victim is not being identified until the next of kin are notified.

The accident caused a portion of Route 32 by Quercus Avenue to be closed while police investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Willimantic Police at (860) 465-3135.