Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Krauzser’s in West Haven.

Police responded to the shop at 111 Elm St. and police said the would-be robber implied he had a weapon, but did not show one, He went behind a counter, pushed a clerk and pulled him away from the counter, attempted to get cash and fled.

The store employee injured his hand.

Police released surveillance images and are looking for help to identify the person in the photos.