File photo of the Joyce D. and Andrew J. Mandell JCC in West Hartford.

Authorities are investigating after a Jewish Community Center in West Hartford received an emailed bomb threat overnight, according to facility officials.

David Jacobs, executive director of the Joyce D. and Andrew J. Mandell JCC, confirmed that the center received an email overnight that said bombs had been planted which was opened Monday morning.

Authorities and center officials swept the building and found nothing, Jacobs said. The threat was deemed non-credible.

Jacobs said the email was similar to the threats received by other JCCs around the country yesterday.

The center is open Wednesday and all programs and activities will be on schedule as usual.

A string of threats that has prompted evacuations and sweeps of dozens of facilities in more than 30 states in recent months.