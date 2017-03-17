Police Investigate Car Thefts, Vehicle Break-Ins in East Windsor

Police are investigating several car thefts and vehicle break-ins in East Windsor overnight.

Police said several cars were broken into between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday on Scantic and Winton roads and one car was stolen from Winton Road.

Police have released photos a camera recorded of an incident on Scantic Road. They said the footage showed three people get out of a black car that pulled into the driveway and rummage through the homeowner’s vehicles.

Early Sunday morning, someone entered a car on Scantic Road and it was discovered to be stolen Tuesday morning.

Two houses away, police found a car left running in a driveway and said it has been stolen out of East Hartford.

Police are urging residents to lock cars up at night, remove items that are of value and avoid leaving car keys in the vehicle. If you see or hear something, call the police department.