Police Investigate Car Thefts, Vehicle Break-Ins in East Windsor | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Police Investigate Car Thefts, Vehicle Break-Ins in East Windsor

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    East Windsor Police

    Police are investigating several car thefts and vehicle break-ins in East Windsor overnight. 

    Police said several cars were broken into between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Friday on Scantic and Winton roads and one car was stolen from Winton Road. 

    Police have released photos a camera recorded of an incident on Scantic Road. They said the footage showed three people get out of a black car that pulled into the driveway and rummage through the homeowner’s vehicles. 

    Early Sunday morning, someone entered a car on Scantic Road and it was discovered to be stolen Tuesday morning. 

    Two houses away, police found a car left running in a driveway and said it has been stolen out of East Hartford. 

    Police are urging residents to lock cars up at night, remove items that are of value and avoid leaving car keys in the vehicle. If you see or hear something, call the police department.

    Published 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices