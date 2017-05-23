Police Investigate Death of Victim Found at Cemetery in New London

A person was found dead behind a storage facility at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London Tuesday morning and police are investigating the case as an untimely death.

Dispatchers took a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. reporting that someone was found dead behind the storage facility at the back end of the property.

New London police officers and firefighters responded and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital paramedics pronounced the victim, a male, dead.

The state's attorney's office, as well as the office of the medical examiner, were also notified, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the New London Police Investigative Division at 860-447-1481.