Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police say that shot spotter reported 16 gunshots fired in the city, between 32 and 58 Butler Streets just after 12:30 am on Wednesday morning.

A man in his early 20’s who had been shot in the back was found on the front porch of 45 Butler Street, police say.

No other people were hit, although the house was stuck by the gunfire police say.

Police say that the victim is in stable condition and that his gunshot wound is not life threatening.

According to police, multiple bullet shell casings were found in the area.

Investigators say that they suspect that multiple shooters may be involved that likely fled the scene on foot.

Police say that a vehicle may be involved.

Police set up a perimeter early Wednesday morning at Butler St. and Bassett Streets as well as at Butler St. and Basset Street as they continued to investigate.

