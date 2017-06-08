Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash in West Hartford | NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash in West Hartford

    Police are at the scene of a fatal crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday evening. 

    NBC Connecticut crews at the scene said a car looks like it's wrapped around a tree on Bloomfield Avenue in from of the Jewish Community Center (JCC). 

    There was only one occupant in the car and police have not identified the victim.

    Bloomfield Avenue is closed near the accident and there is access to the JCC via Simsbury Road. 

    Please check back for updates on this developing story. 

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

