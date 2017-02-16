Police Investigate Robbery at Bank of America in Hartford

Police are investigating a bank robbery at a Bank of America branch in Hartford on Wednesday.

Police responded to the Bank of America at 185 Asylum St. at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday after a hold-up alarm went off and officers met with the teller.

She told officers that she handed over money after a man approached her and handed her a note that said he was a robber and to give him the money.

The robber fled with $1,092 in $20s, $10s, $5s and $1s, according to Hartford police.

Police have not been able to locate the robber and major crimes detectives have taken over the case.