Police are investigating after a man who identified himself as an Uber driver approached a middle school student in her driveway in Cheshire Wednesday and offered her a ride to school.

Police said the incident happened near Dodd Middle School. The girl was starting to walk to school when she saw a white newer model four-door sedan parked at the end of her driveway. The man in it called her by her first name, said he was her Uber driver and asked her several times if she wanted an Uber ride to school, but she finally went back into her home, police said.

When an adult went outside with the girl, the man was gone.

Police said he was thin, with short dark hair, a black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who has a similar complaint should call the CPD Tip Hotline at 203-271-5534.