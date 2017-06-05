Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Shelton Bank

Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Shelton last week.

Police said they received a hold-up alarm from Peoples Bank inside Stop and Shop at 898 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton at 12:30 p.m. on May 30.

A few moments later, they received a 911 call from the bank that there was an armed robbery.

Police said a man with a scruffy beard and dirty blonde hair approached a female teller, showed a dark semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from both tellers on duty.

After the tellers complied, the robber left with cash, police said.

As he left the building, he stayed very closed to it to stay out of view of exterior surveillance cameras.

Police have released surveillance photos from Stop and Shop and Peoples Bank.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photographs or has any information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police department at 203-924-1544.