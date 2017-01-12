Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Gas Station

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Southington gas station and have released surveillance photos.

Police responded to the Fleet Gas Station located at 1611 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate reports of an armed robbery and learned that a man said “register” to the store clerk and showed a black semi-automatic type handgun, police said.

The clerk took the money from the register and the robber took the money from the clerk and ran from the store to a parking lot next door to a vehicle. It’s described as possibly a late 1990s to 2000 small- to midsize- greenish gray import car.

Police said the robber is heavy-set, around 5-feet-6 and around 200 pounds. He was wearing a light colored hoody sweatshirt under a dark gray puffy winter jacket with a hood, a black ski mask above the nose, black running pants with tapered legs, and bright royal blue “Nike” sneakers with white soles and white piping along the ankle area.

Police said he appeared to be right handed.

Anyone with information should call the Southington Police Detective Division/ Detective Lewis Palmieri @ 860-378-1646 or email lpalmieri@southingtonpolice.org.

You can also call the Southington Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 860-276-1234.