Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Simsbury | NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Simsbury

    Simsbury Police

    Police are investigating a bank robbery in Simsbury on Monday morning. 

    The People’s Bank at Stop & Shop, at 498 Bushy Hill Road, was robbed just before 11 a.m. Monday and police said the robber had a note demanding money and left on foot with the cash. 

    He is between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9 and appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s and has a dark full beard. He was wearing a black ski hat, black ski jacket and sunglasses. 

    Simsbury police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Tom Sheehan at 860-658-3145.

    Published 19 minutes ago

