Waterbury police are investigating a bank robbery and a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said the bank robbery happened at 1030 Hamilton Ave. on Wednesday and they released surveillance photos.

The Connecticut Banker's Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robber.

Anyone who recognized the man should call police at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755 1234.