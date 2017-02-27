Police Investigating Bomb Threat at Hebrew High School in West Hartford

Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Hebrew High School in West Hartford and the threat came on the same day several Jewish Community Centers and Jewish day schools also received threats.

West Hartford police said the school on Bloomfield Avenue received a bomb threat at 10:43 a.m. Monday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to help school officials, searched the school and did not find anything suspicious.

Students returned to normal operating procedures a short time later, according to police.

Police said they are continuing to work with faith based leaders in the community with security concerns.

Detectives are investigating and police said they would notify the FBI.