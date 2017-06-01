Police Investigating Break-In at Mi Terruno in Stamford

Two people broke into Mi Terruno restaurant in Stamford last week and police have released surveillance in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

They two men broke the back door to get into 1047 East Main St. just before 2 a.m. on May 23, according to police.

They were both wearing light hoodies and one has a distinctive stripe running vertically down the hood and a distinctive circle on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to send Stamford police a message on Facebook or make an anonymous tip by telephone at 203-977-4407.



