Police Investigating Burglary at East Windsor Sushi Restaurant

Police are investigating and armed robbery at a sushi restaurant in East Windsor.

The burglar happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the Mei Tzu Restaurant at 4 Prospect Hill Road, according to police.

They said the burglar pried open the cash register and stole a small amount of cash from it.

Surveillance video shows a person is a white hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants or a one piece white protective suit, a black mask, gloves and is carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call Officer Khoudyakov at 860-292-8240 ext. 5205.