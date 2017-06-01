Police Investigating Burglary at Suffield Dunkin’ Donuts

Police are trying to identify a man suspected of trying to burglarize a Dunkin’ Donuts in Suffield early Wednesday morning.

An employee of Dunkin Donuts at 144 Mountain Road called 911 at 2:07 a.m. to report that a man had gained entry to the back of the business.

The man was gone when officers just over two minutes later, police said. They are looking for a thin, 5-feet-5 man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A beige or tan sedan was seen in the area around the time of this crime and might be involved, according to Suffield police.

There have been several burglaries at Dunkin’ Donuts shops in the region and police are working with other regional police departments as part of their ongoing investigation.







