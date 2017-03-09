Police Investigating Death on I-95 North in Stamford

On- and off-ramps are closed on Interstate 95 North in Stamford as police investigate the death of a person who appears to have jumped from an overpass and into the path of a car.

State police said it appears that a person jumped from the overpass to East Main Street around 11:49 a.m. and was hit by a car.

The exit 9 on- and off-ramps are closed for the investigation.

Police urge drivers to reduce speeds and said first responders might be working in lanes of the highway.