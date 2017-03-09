Police Investigating Death on I-95 North in Stamford | NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Death on I-95 North in Stamford

    Connecticut Department of Transporation
    This traffic camera is showing exit 8.

    On- and off-ramps are closed on Interstate 95 North in Stamford as police investigate the death of a person who appears to have jumped from an overpass and into the path of a car.

    State police said it appears that a person jumped from the overpass to East Main Street around 11:49 a.m. and was hit by a car.

    The exit 9 on- and off-ramps are closed for the investigation.

    Police urge drivers to reduce speeds and said first responders might be working in lanes of the highway.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

