State police are investigating a home invasion and burglary on Branch Hill Road in Preston.

State police responded to the home at 10:29 a.m. and said the intruder was a man who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old and around 5-feet-6, according to state police.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans a black hat and a mask.

Preston schools have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 860-848-6500.