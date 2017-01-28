Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Rockville

Vernon police said they are investigating an overnight shooting in Rockville on Vernon Avenue where a vehicle was hit by several shots.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday at the TKB social club.

Police said that while they found that a vehicle had been stuck by gunfire several times, the people inside of it had not been hit.

As many as seven hundred people may have been attending a dance party that was being held at the club on Friday night, police said.

Vernon police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has any information related to the incident to please contact them at 860-872-9126.