Police Investigating Wolcott Teacher for Possible Missing Funds
Police Investigating Wolcott Teacher for Possible Missing Funds

    NBC Connecticut
    Wolcott Police

    Police said they are investigating a Wolcott teacher for possible missing funds from the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

    Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens said the investigating into the teacher started a few weeks ago following a complaint from the school's superintendent. 

    Stephens said their are may be funds missing from the PTO of a grammar school in Wolcott.

    The name the teacher accused have not been released since it is an ongoing investigation. 

    Tony Gasper, the superintendent of Wolcott schools, put out a letter to families and staff: 

    Hello Wolcott Families & Staff,

    I’d like to inform you, to the degree that I can, of a very serious matter for our school district. In the near future, you should expect to see press coverage of a matter involving one of our teachers. Because this is a personnel matter and also an active police investigation, I am not able to give you a full description but I do want to assure you of some important details:

    1. The matter in no way involves any threat to student safety or well-being.
    2. The matter in no way involves Board of Education funds.
    3. The matter did not have a negative impact on students’ work in the classroom.

    I realize that a message like this can be disconcerting but I want to assure you that the Board of Education, school administrators, the full staff, and I are committed to ensuring a safe, productive, and nurturing learning environment for all of our students.

    In partnership,

    Tony Gasper, Ed.D.

    Superintendent of Schools

     

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

