West Hartford police say Farmington Avenue is closed at this time due to an ongoing police investigation.

According to police, officers are conducting an investigation on Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive on Friday morning after an officer in the area heard a shot fired overnight.

A nearby officer managed to pull over a vehicle that took off from the area, according to police.

Police say they have not received an reports of injuries at this time.

This story will be updated with further information as we receive it.