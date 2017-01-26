Police Launch Investigation at Glastonbury Spa

A spa in Glastonbury has been issued a stop-work order as police launch an investigation.

The Relaxation Spa at 799 Hebron Avenue was issued a stop-work order Thursday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Labor issued the order and accused the spa of violating several Connecticut wage laws.

The spa was cited for not having worker's compensation insurance, and employees were being paid in cash with no payroll records to show payments and taxes taken out, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Labor. The employees were being mis-classified as independent contractors, but are actually employees, the spokesperson said.

NBC Connecticut called the spa for a comment, but no one answered.