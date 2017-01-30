Police Pursuit Ends in Bozrah, 1 in Custody | NBC Connecticut
Police Pursuit Ends in Bozrah, 1 in Custody

    One person is in police custody following a pursuit that ended in Bozrah.

    State police said they used stop sticks during the pursuit that ended on Route 82. Troop K was involved in the chase that started at 4:20 p.m. when police responded to a person reported as an "unwanted party" on Dr. Foote Road.

    When police tried to talk to the suspect, he took off. Police said a stun gun was deployed. Minor injuries were reported. 

    Route 82 is closed. 

    No other information was immediately available.  

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago
