Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in East Hartford

Police are investigating after two home invasion suspects fled the scene in Hartford and crashed into a pole in East Hartford.

Hartford police said the incident began as a home invasion on Henry Street in their city. Two suspects fled in an SUV toward East Hartford and eventually crashed just off Route 2 at the corner of Sutton Avenue and Main Street.

The SUV crashed into a police and took down utility lines, causing a power outage. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

It is unclear if the suspects have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.