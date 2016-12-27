Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in East Hartford | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in East Hartford

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Connecticut
    Police are investigating after two home invasion suspects fled the scene in Hartford and crashed into a pole in East Hartford.

    Police are investigating after the pursuit of home invasion suspects ended in a car crash off Route 2 Tuesday morning.

    Hartford police said the incident began as a home invasion on Henry Street in their city. Two suspects fled in an SUV toward East Hartford and eventually crashed just off Route 2 at the corner of Sutton Avenue and Main Street.

    The SUV crashed into a police and took down utility lines, causing a power outage. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

    It is unclear if the suspects have been taken into custody.

    This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices