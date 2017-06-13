Police Release New Photos from Norwalk Bank Robbery

Police are still searching for the woman who robbed a Norwalk bank on May 12 and they have enhanced the surveillance photos.

A stocky woman in a blue Walmart employee vest robbed the First County Bank on Connecticut Avenue at 11:30 a.m. May, 12, according to police.

The woman, who appears to be in the late 20s or early 30s handed the teller a note, implying that she had a gun, according to Norwalk Police.

She is around 5-feet-4 and had short black hair pulled behind her neck in a bun or ponytail.

She was also wearing black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011 or Detective Serio at 203-854-3188.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111, sent to the Norwalk police website or texted by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message and sending it to CRIMES (274637).