State police said a person is suffering life threatening injuries after being involved in an accident.

Police said a dump truck drove off the highway and fell down an embankment around 4:00 a.m. Friday near exit 26 on I-91 North in Wethersfield.

Crews are trying to rescue the driver that is trapped in the vehicle.

Police said the right and right center lane are closed.

