Police Search for Man Stealing Change From Cars in Norwich

Police are looking for the man who broke into several cars in Norwich early Saturday morning.

Nowich Police said the man took loose change and other money from unlocked cars between midnight to 4 a.m.

The man was in the area of Will and Ash roads, the New London Turnpike, Teachers Drive, Newton Street, Cherry Hill, Dellwood Drive and Glenwood Drive.

Anyway who may have been a victim of similiar theft or has video suveillance outside their homes that could help with the investigation is urged to call Norwich Police.



