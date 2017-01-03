Police Search for Men Who Robbed Westville Quality Market in New Haven

Police are looking for the people who robbed Westville Quality Market in New Haven on Dec. 29.

Police responded to the market at 5:41 p.m. after the owner called police to report the robbery and the store owner said he was entertaining a customer in the shop when two masked men came in. One had a “pump-action” shotgun and raised the shotgun and pointed it at him, police said.

The armed robber ordered the store owner to raise his hands and step aside, then he went behind the counter as the other person acted as the lookout at the front door.

When the robber couldn’t figure out how to open the register drawer, he ordered the owner to open it. They owner complied and pleaded with the man to take the money and otherwise leave them alone, police said.

The robbers also took wallets from two of the owner’s friends and stole a cell phone as well, police said.

As the robbers fled, a customer who was entering noticed the car and told police it was an older, silver or gold four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac or Saturn, that went east on West Elm Street.

Police said the vehicle matched one police suspected was involved in two Fair Haven robberies a day earlier. Officers spotted the car at 6:04 p.m. and chased it, but the driver got away.

The car was later spotted abandoned and running at 7:34 p.m. in the 200 block of Blake Street, but the robbers remain at large.