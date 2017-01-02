Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed Hamden Delivery Man

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a delivery man in Hamden on New Year's Eve.

Police said they responded to a reported armed robbery where the victim was delivering pizza on Warner Street at 9:45 p.m.

When the victim went to get the pizza from the backseat of his car, a man with a firearm approached him and punched him in the face, Hamden Police said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, 5'9", thin built. He was wearing a ski mask and took an undisclosed amount of money, polices said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4040.