Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed Hamden Delivery Man

    Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a delivery man in Hamden on New Year's Eve. 

    Police said they responded to a reported armed robbery where the victim was delivering pizza on Warner Street at 9:45 p.m.

    When the victim went to get the pizza from the backseat of his car, a man with a firearm approached him and punched him in the face, Hamden Police said. 

    The suspect is described as being in his 20s, 5'9", thin built. He was wearing a ski mask and took an undisclosed amount of money, polices said. 

    Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4040. 

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

