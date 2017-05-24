Police Search for Suspect Who Robbed Mansfield Bank

Police are searching for the man who stole money from a bank in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police were called to the TD Bank North on 95 STorrs Road at 4:37 p.m.

The suspect wearing a baseball hat, glasses and a sweatshirt deamnded money from the teller, police said.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a ligher colored, smaller sized pickup truck and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Scott Crevier, #726 at the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, Troop C, Tolland, CT at (860)896-3233.

