Police Search for Suspect in West Hartford Bank Robbery | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Police Search for Suspect in West Hartford Bank Robbery

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    West Hartford Police

    Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in West Hartford on Wednesday.

    Officers responded to Simsbury Bank on 1234 Farmington Avenue at 2:07 p.m.

    The suspect did not show a weapon and passed a not to the teller. 

    He is described as wearing a dark ball cap, light colored t-shirt, rain-type jacket with a hood, baggy faded blue jeans and white sneakers. 

    West Hartford police said he was last seen leaving west through the bank's parking lot. 

    The robbery remains under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices