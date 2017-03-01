Police Search for Suspect in West Hartford Bank Robbery

Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank in West Hartford on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Simsbury Bank on 1234 Farmington Avenue at 2:07 p.m.

The suspect did not show a weapon and passed a not to the teller.

He is described as wearing a dark ball cap, light colored t-shirt, rain-type jacket with a hood, baggy faded blue jeans and white sneakers.

West Hartford police said he was last seen leaving west through the bank's parking lot.

The robbery remains under investigation.