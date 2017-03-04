Daniel Duffy is considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to Hartford police.

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attempted robbery who is believed to be in the Hartford area, according to Hartford police.

Hartford police allege that Daniel Duffy, 35, was involved in an attempted armed robbery where he stabbed the victim multiple times and hit the victim with a car jack. That incident happened in Bolton on Feb. 28.

Duffy is considered dangerous and has a history of violent crimes including assaults, robberies and kidnappings. Anyone who spots Duffy should not approach him and call police at (860) 707-2355.

Duffy was believed to be driving a white 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with CT license plate AA 44231. That vehicle was found in Hartford on March 3. Duffy lives in East Hartford but frequents Elliot Street in Hartford and the Santa Fe was spotted multiple times in that area of the city.

Police said that Duffy is on parole for committing and armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008. He is also a suspect in several Hartford cases, and is believed to be a crack addict, police said.

Anonymous tips on Duffy’s location can be made online by clicking here.