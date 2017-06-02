Waterbury police are looking for a man suspected of intentionally hitting a pedestrian in Waterbury last week.

Nicholas Diorio, 28, of Prospect, is accused of hitting the pedestrian at Hamilton and Edgewood avenues on Friday, May 23.

Police said they believe he intentionally targeted the pedestrian and have obtained a warrant charging him with assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, evading responsibility and reckless driving.

Anyone with any information about where Diorio is should call Waterbury police.