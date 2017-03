Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man missing from Chester.

Robert Farrar was reported missing Wednesday morning. He is about 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cap, gray pea coat, a maroon plaid shirt, black pants with suspenders, gray socks, and blue sneakers.

Anyone who sees Farrar is asked to contact State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.